To the surprise of many, Level-5 was present at today’s Nintendo Direct, confirming that a new game of Professor Layton is already in development. Although details are scarce, this paints a positive picture for the series.

This new installment bears the name of Professor Layton and the New World of Steam. Unfortunately, outside of this detail, at the moment there is no more information about it. Its release date is unknown, although it seems that it will be a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

Via: Nintendo