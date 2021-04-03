The autonomous or automated driving is getting closer: Sling has started to market the world’s first level 3 car in Japan and Waymo already operates a fleet of level 4 robotic taxis in Phoenix. There are five levels of autonomous driving according to the cataloging of the SSociety of Automotive Engineers (SAE) depending on the degree to which these systems assist the driver.

ADAS advanced driver assistance systems have laid the first stones in the path of this technology. Thanks to them, millions of drivers already enjoy autonomous driving in their level 2 vehicles. Their cars they can brake, accelerate, keep their distance from the vehicle in front, stay in lane, or change lanes on their own.

But ascending to level 3 is a huge qualitative leap, as it is a true automated driving system that can perform all the tasks that driving encompasses. When the system is connected and the car takes control, the driver does not need to put his hands on the wheel, perform any function related to driving, or even supervise it: only be alert to intervene if the system asks him to do so in a situation of risk.

The windshield is a key element in this technology. It houses the sensors and cameras that serve as “eyes” to the system due to its strategic position, it serves as a screen for the head-up displays with augmented reality and it will become a screen that offers information and content when the driver is released from the task of driving.

Correct maintenance of these systems is key for them to function correctly over time, according to what specialists in Carglass. For example, when a windshield is replaced, it must be removed. the chambers of the broken glass and mount them on the new. Once installed, these systems must be recalibrated to ensure that they work with maximum precision and provide the correct information.

The FIA ​​has requested ‘to ensure transparent calibration processes for that ADAS systems remain effective over time”. In tests carried out by the MIRA institute it has been shown that when the cameras fail due to a bad recalibration, and, according to Carglass specialists, this causes the car to be unable to perform a reliable recognition of the environment and the security systems fail , which can cause a collision or run over.

The Carglass technical team has the appropriate training to perform a recalibration of ADAS technology precise, in addition to the facilities, instruments, technology and methodology to recalibrate correctly.

Honda was the first manufacturer to put on the street, this same month of March, a level 3 autonomous driving system. Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Tesla and Cadillac they are very close to launching a similar system in Europe and the United States.

The Sensing Elite system in the Honda Legend features the “Traffic Jam Pilot” system, the first automated level 3 technology. recognized by the Japanese authorities. This system can drive the car under certain conditions, for example on a highway with heavy traffic.

This system determines the car’s position and road conditions from high-definition three-dimensional map data, froml satellite navigation system and the use of various external sensors (two cameras on the windshield, five radars and as many Lidar sensors, located on the front and rear of the car), which detect the 360º environment around the vehicle.

The system also monitors the driver via the surveillance camera inside the vehicle. From all this information, the system performs surveys, predictions and decisions, and exerts high-level control over acceleration, braking, and steering prompts to help the driver achieve a smooth, top-quality ride. While the system controls the car, the driver can watch TV, surf the internet or use the navigation system on the car’s center screen.

This system only works up to 50 km / h And when it detects a dangerous situation, it alerts the driver to get behind the wheel. If the driver is unresponsive, the system assists in slowing down and stopping the vehicle, while alerting surrounding vehicles with hazard lights and horn.

This is consistent with the regulation launched by the UN above level 3 of autonomous driving, which requires that non-driving-related screens turn off automatically when the system asks the driver to regain control, a maximum speed of 60 km / h, the obligation for the car to mount a black box , that the system does not work on roads without physical separation between lanes in opposite directions, that the vehicle has the ability to stop in case the driver does not respond and that the system monitors the driver’s presence and availability to regain control. In addition to all this, the Honda legend with Sensing Elite you must wear the “Automated Drive” badge on the back of the car to warn other drivers.

Just five years ago, Steve Mahan – a blind person – took the first experimental ride in an autonomous car on public roads. From the end of 2020 anyone can do it in the American city of Phoenix, where Waymo operates a fleet of autonomous taxis open to the public, after years of trials with a small group of users.

According to the company, between 5 and 10% of the trips of this service are already made without a driver. This fleet operates Phoenix and its metropolitan area, who have granted a license for this activity and they are an ideal setting for tests due to the low population density and the good weather.

These taxis reach autonomous driving level 4, that is, they have a steering wheel, pedals and everything necessary for a driver to take control whenever he wants.