Levanto – “I would like to know what initiatives you intend to promote in order to equip the Levanto railway station with an infrastructure that allows access to the tracks by disabled people and the elimination of existing architectural barriers”. The question presented to the Chamber by Andrea Orlando, deputy of the Democratic Party, is addressed directly to the Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini.

In the inspection report proposed by Orlando we read, in fact, how “in the Levanto railway station, one of the most important in the province of La Spezia, there is the inability to access one of the platforms” for people with mobility problems. In particular, on platform 2. And the document does not fail to underline cases in the news which in recent times have told of people being carried up the stairs.

“Despite the fact that over time there have been repeated requests from the Municipality to resolve the issue, there have been no responses in this regard – concludes the document -. And this is particularly relevant in light of the fact that the Levanto administration has achieved for several years the lilac flag demonstrating the commitment to removing barriers and promote the accessibility of public places”.