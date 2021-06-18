Levanto – Tall grass, brambles and shrubs, fallen pines that obstruct the passage on various paths in the valley and connect with the villages of the Riviera. The opposition councilors of the Obiettivo Levanto group, who presented an urgent question to the mayor Luca Del Bello and the administration, point out the impracticability of various routes in Levanto, to discuss maintenance. “In the past years the Municipality has always entrusted the cleaning and maintenance of the paths, this year the contract expired on April 30 – says the councilor Elisa Bagnasco – Since the determination has not been activated, as in previous years, and the service is currently non-existent, we ask the reasons for which the Municipality did not proceed, in anticipation of the expiry of the assignment of the maintenance contract, to renew the determination to the company that took care of the routes or if it sought another company available “.

During the winter months the Municipality carried out various cleaning and mowing interventions on the path network, both in the valley and in connection with Bonassola, Framura and the Cinque Terre. At the end of winter it reopened an old path that leads from Sopramare to Mount Rossini, and which has been called the Rossini terrace, from which you can enjoy a breathtaking view. “The path to Terrazza Rossini is still in good condition, but the stretch to reach it, from the Clock Tower to Sopramare, is impassable, invaded by brambles, shrubs and fallen pine trunks, even in the valley many paths are in these conditions. Our tourism is interested in paths and beaches, it is mainly made up of walkers and trekking lovers. I myself, who love to go mountain biking, can no longer travel many paths in the valley, because of the fallen pines. No maintenance has been done since the end of April, the heavy rains in May have fueled the blooms and vegetation, which is now very high. We ask the administration if it is their intention to contract out the maintenance service again, if it is foreseen the intervention of accommodation and cleaning in a short time, at least of the high-traffic paths pending the regular resumption of the service “.

For the opposition, the most requested and best preserved route today is the Sva path number 1 which connects Levanto with Monterosso, halfway up the coast. “It is urgent to restore some sections of the routes, tourists ask for them – concludes Bagnasco -. The Municipality made the maps and the new signage, but the tracks are impracticable, we cannot promote in this way ”.