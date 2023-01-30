Singer Levante talks about postpartum depression

A year after the birth of her first daughter Alma Futura, the singer Levante revealed for the first time that she suffered from postpartum depression.

Interviewed by Grace, the interpreter revealed: “It is something that is not talked about enough; you have no control of emotions, you have continuous ups and downs. Before I got pregnant I was afraid of giving birth, which was a wonderful experience. But no one had told me anything about the postpartum, and it was dark”.

“In my previous life, I did not imagine myself as a mother. Maybe I thought about it from time to time, but then the job went well and I never focused on the idea of ​​building a family. Instead, fortunately, Alma happened. But after giving birth I couldn’t control my body either physically or mentally: I was at the mercy of hormones” said Levante, who will be among the protagonists of the next edition of the Sanremo Festival.

“Immediately after the birth of my daughter I needed to get back to writing, playing. I needed to feel useful for myself, because I love working. At that moment I felt stuck in a special role, that of a mother, but it wasn’t enough for me. Emotions fluctuated: I was happy, but also sad. And don’t be afraid to admit that it’s not just a time of joy… it happens to many women,” added the singer.

“On the Sanremo stage I will bring a very intense theme, in which I talk about motherhood and postpartum – revealed Levante – I’ll be back on stage after a year and a half, which was revolutionary for me: I became a mother and everything has changed”.

“Postpartum was a dark moment for me and one of great loneliness, what I have defined as the ‘loneliness of motherhood’, which is inevitable, because you come to terms with the life of a child that depends on you, a wonderful thing and of great joy, but this phase of joy alternates with moments of very deep darkness, in which women need not to be left alone… after giving birth we need support”.

“I said to myself: ‘I don’t recognize myself anymore, am I going to come back again?’ I didn’t understand if the joy I felt for Alma could taint everything else. Because everything else was dark, while I wanted to live deeply and take back my body, my head”.

“Everyone was like, ‘Don’t worry, it’s just time to embrace life. Then everything goes back to the way it was before, but it’s easy to tell from the outside: when you feel your body transforming, it’s not said that you’re ready to accept it” concluded the singer.