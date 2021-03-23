Levante puts on the brakes for the first time in 2021. Paco López’s team faces the first clean week since the beginning of the new year, which has been full of emotions and minutes for a squad that has been overly accused of this wild stretch of the season. In less than three months, the Granotas players have played 19 games, three of them with extra time, and more than 1880 accumulated minutes, with the addition of overcoming rounds in the Copa del Rey and running as a candidate for Europe. Ahead, the last section of the course, with ten meetings to look for the note, with the goal almost in the pocket.

During this time, 16 players of the 24 that the Silla coach has in the first squad have had to stop at some point for various medical reasons, in some cases up to two occasions. With up to three positives for coronavirus on the team. Many others, such as Mickaël Malsa, have taken their physique to the limit, playing with discomfort and avoiding more serious injuries by the hair.. The group, with only three internationals, takes a breath after a relentless start to the year. An ideal week to recharge your batteries and refresh your ideas. In short, to be able to work despite absences.

José Campaña, Rubén Vezo, Róber Pier, Nikola Vukcevic, Jorge De Frutos, Gonzalo Melero, Toño García, Nemanja Radoja, Sergio Postigo, Enis Bardhi, Jorge Miramón, Sergio León, Rubén Rochina and even Roger Martí have suffered the consequences of a hard calendar, the load of minutes and, in a way, the effort loaded in the backpack of last season. The last to fall, Óscar Duarte, which already started the year after leaving the coronavirus behind, and Aitor Fernández.

January

The beginning of the year was the biggest cost for Levante, which was already coming off a 2020 closing loaded. Almost half of the ‘Tourmalet’ granota matches were crowded in the first month. Duarte, once COVID-19 was over, he joined the group forced by circumstances to be important. Two of his teammates in defense, Vezo Y Rober, they caught the virus. Shutter, in addition, it dragged some muscular discomfort in the area of ​​the hamstrings. Toño, who also had to stay in quarantine due to close contact with the Costa Rican, also joined a group that had casualties of Campaign, Bardhi Y Vukcevic, with a micro tear in the hamstrings of the left leg. An injury, that of the hamstrings, that would bring crumb to the club.

Campaña, a few days after joining the group, relapsed from his hamstring injury and underwent surgery on January 21. Three days after relapsing and after consulting a new medical opinion. Vukcevic, meanwhile, had to stop due to low back pain. The hamstrings reappeared on the scene, in this case it was Of fruits who broke after a race to remember against Valladolid.

February

The month of February could not have started better: go to the Copa del Rey semifinal after eliminating Villarreal in an epic quarter-final for history, the renewal of Morales and the return of Doukouré. But injuries continued to take their toll on the group. Miramon he missed the first leg of the semifinals at San Mamés due to discomfort; and there Melero, scorer in the first leg, broke his hamstrings after his goal. Three days later Roger he avoided the injury to the adductor, despite missing the match against Osasuna, the first defeat in the renewed Ciutat. Another three days later, on the 18th, Levante had to compete again and in this case it fell Radoja against Atlético in Orriols due to a hamstring problem. On the 22nd, again against the rojiblancos, he was injured Shutter on the soleus during warm-up. In the recovery session, Bardhi he turned on the alarms for the return of the semifinal against Athletic, with problems also in the soleus. Finally, with discomfort, he was able to participate in the meeting.

March

The cup elimination was a mental and physical stick for a team pushed to its limits. The aftermath of the effort took a toll on the team and Paco Lopez learned to live with casualties. The team continued to compete despite the apparent downturn after falling off the top, but injuries and discomfort continued to knock on the door. Rober March began with physical problems consequences of the tough game against Athletic. Sergio Lion He also did not travel to San Sebastián due to stomach problems. They all reached the derby, the first victory of the era for the Silla coach against Valencia, but against Betis the casualties were again accused. The Levante traveled with the 19 troops it had available for the last minute inconvenience of Rochina and returned from Villamarín with defeat and without Duarte neither Aitor. The stoppage arrives like May water in Orriols.