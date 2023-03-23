Anticipated last month, the new comic book fair in Bari, organized by Eastern Fairfinally has a name: LEVANTEFOR. The new event will be dedicated to the world of pop culture, which includes comics, games, cosplay and entertainment.

The first edition of LEVANTEFOR will take place next 27 and 28 May at the location of the New Pavilion from the Eastern Fair. Further details will be revealed in the future.

27-28 May 2023 – Fiera del Levante – Bari

From the 27 to the May 28th there New Fair of the Levant presents the first edition of LEVANTEFOR, an important initiative in the field of entertainment. It is an event focused on pop culturecome on comics to the cosplaywhich aims to give Bari and Puglia a prominent position in the panorama of sector events, both at a regional and national level.

The LEVANTEFOR, which will be hosted in New Pavilion from the Eastern Fair, was born both from the desire to fill this void and from attentive listening to the voices and desires of the nerd galaxy. The involvement of the best local and non-entertainment companies aims to make it an unmissable event and a point of reference for enthusiasts and professionals throughout southern Italy.

With a strong commitment to enhancing the territory and its excellence, the Nuova Fiera del Levante has structured the LEVANTEFOR around two macro design strands.

A unique opportunity to celebrate all forms of pop entertainment: from comics to video games, from music to technology and much more, offering an opportunity to explore the latest trends, discover new talent and connect with other enthusiasts and professionals in the sector.

The second trend is to have thought of the fair as a platform for the enhancement and promotion of local companies in the sector and their talents.

“We are proud to create the first edition of Levantefor which will attract fans of the ever more emerging nerd world – declares Alexander Ambrosi, president of the Nuova Fiera del Levante. “And just as the title of the event says, in synergy with great professionals in the sector we will promote the values ​​of pop culture at the service of the territory (hence the “for”) and the nerd community as an attractive proposal for an unprecedented mass phenomenon”.

Guests, further details and the complete program of the event will be revealed in the coming weeks.