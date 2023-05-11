Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 May will debut in Bari LevanteFor, the new fair dedicated to the world of comics, games, animation, cosplay and more. In addition to presenting you the program of the event via the press release below — to which is added the concert by Immanuel Casto and Romina Falconi recently announced for the evening of the 27th — we present the modalities of buying tickets online for the fair.

Via the link to Vivaticket that you find below, you can buy a single day ticket at the price of €12 for the regular ticket and €10 for the reduced ticket, as well as the season ticket for both days at the price of €20, reduced ticket at €15.

Buy LevanteFor Bari tickets on Vivaticket

Appointment with the nerd world in the first edition of LevanteFor comics, games, cosplay and concerts for fans of Star Wars, Avengers and Lego

Among the guests Vincenzo Schettini, aka “The physics we like”

Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 May at the Fiera del Levante

For fans of comics, games and cosplay here comes LevanteForthe awaited event organized by New Fair of the Levant on 27 and 28 May in Bari at the Fiera del Levante.

The New Pavilion will host the entire nerd world, which is now increasingly widespread, almost a real lifestyle. Nerd (Northern Electric Research and Development) is the English term that indicates a person who loves technology, information technology, comics, video games, electronic music. In a word, pop culture, the culture that will be the absolute star of the first edition of LevanteFor during the two days in Bari. The important initiative of the entertainment sector will involve local realities and not only among talents and new trends with the aim of becoming a point of reference for professionals in Southern Italy.

As far as pure entertainment is concerned, many groups of cosplayers will entertain and dream of young and old. L’Star Wars area it will in fact be colored by cosplayers of the group Apulian Force Knightsa group of friends and enthusiasts who have filled the Apulian fairs with their characteristic costumes since 2018, and thanks also to the group Jedi Generation, a performance academy that teaches the art of lightsaber combat with choreography and stunts. And then there will also be the Real Avengers italian cosplayers, born not only with the intention of aggregating but also of creating scenes and dialogues based on the films that they create from time to time thanks to technical personnel and experts in the sector.

Instead, we will immerse ourselves in the amazing fantasy universe with i Beroler who play D&D (Dungeons & Dragons) bringing settings and characters.

It will also be there Bruum escape, the Roulotte del Cartomante, a real immersive escape room for teenagers, adults and families with children. Themed games and puzzles, a scenography with attention to the smallest details, music and lights that will transport you to a magical reality. LevanteFor will also not miss the live role-playing game thanks to WING (Ludic Association Apulia) which deals with playful-interpretative activities. In the live role-playing game, participants play characters with the use of costumes and equipment themed with the setting of the game.

The national point of reference for training in comics and traditional and digital illustration is the school Graphite which will be present at the event for designers and creatives of all ages.

It’s still Pokemon Millennium will set up a Nintendo Area where players can take part in many free activities and tournaments.

Even the world Lego will be at LevanteFor with the Cultural Association PugliaBrick whose goal is to bring all generations closer to the Lego world by offering recreational activities, workshops, educational play areas inspired by Pirates, space, castles, cities, robots, cars.

Furthermore, thanks to Mensa Italia, the association whose members are people who have reached or exceeded the 98th percentile of the world’s population of the IQ, the Talk areas they will be filled with great guests who will tell us about their dissemination activity. Among these prominent personalities such as Vincent Schettiniaka “The physics we like” and “Who’s afraid of the dark?”, a project and real portal for scientific communication and dissemination.

The 6th edition of the Exhibition Contest of Static Modeling which will offer visitors the opportunity to admire the works of some of the best model makers in the industry. The first edition of the event will also include contests, cosplay shows, competitions and concerts which will be held from 10.00 to 22.00 in a specially set up stage area outside the New Pavilion.

info – timetables 10.00 – 20.00

Access will only be possible through the ticket office located at the Agriculture entrance of the Fiera del Levante. To ensure faster access and avoid queues, tickets can be purchased online on the VivaTicket website.