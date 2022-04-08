Xavi Hernández’s team has already managed to link 14 games without knowing the bitter taste of defeat. the fc Barcelona will seek to maintain second place in the standings, and why not, try to close the gap with Real Madrid.
When is Levante – FC Barcelona? The clash will be played this Sunday, April 10, 2022, starting at 9:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico and 4:00 p.m. in Argentina
Where is Levante – FC Barcelona? This match corresponding to matchday 31 of LaLiga will be played at the Ciudad de Valencia, the stadium of the Valencian team has capacity for 26,354 spectators.
On which TV channel do they broadcast Levante – FC Barcelona? In Spain we can follow the match on LaLiga Movistar+ and LaLiga 1 Movistar+, in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela and Peru it can be seen on DIRECTV Sports. In the United States on ESPN+.
How to see Levante – FC Barcelona by streaming? In Spain by Movistar +. In Mexico, at Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In Argentina and Chile, on DIRECTV Sports App. And in the United States on ESPN App.
The Valencian team arrives as the penultimate classified in LaLiga with 22 points, they are currently six points from salvation.
On the last day they managed to snatch the three points from the team coached by Unai Emery, Villarreal, they managed to win the game after beating them by two goals to nil.
Roberto Soldier, Jorge de Frutos and Campaña are warned by yellow cards, in case they see yellow cards they would miss the next appointment.
The culé team comes in positive dynamics, after their last Europa League game they have managed to increase their streak of not knowing the taste of defeat to 14 games.
FC Barcelona arrives as the second classified in LaLiga, they will try to add the three points to get closer to Real Madrid. In their last league game they beat Sevilla by a goal to nil, in their last European match they did not get past the draw against Eintratch Frankfurt, ending the match with one to one.
Both Eric García, Ronald Araújo and Frenkie De Jong are on notice of suspension for accumulation of cards, if they see a yellow card they would miss the next match.
I raised: Cardenas; Miramón, Sergio Postigo, Rober, Vezo, Son; Pepelu, Radoja, Melero; Roger, Morales.
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Araújo, Eric García, Jordi Alba; Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Aubameyang, Ferran Torres.
Forecast 90min
Levante 1-3 FC Barcelona.
