Gooooool! Levante 1, Villarreal 3. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner.



Offside, Villarreal. Alfonso Pedraza tried a through ball but Gerard Moreno was in an offside position.



Auction stopped. Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner.



Corner, Villarreal. Corner committed by Sergio Postigo.



Attempt blocked. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.



Attempt missed. Enis Bardhi (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.



Foul by Francis Coquelin (Villarreal).



Enis Bardhi (Levante) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



Corner, Villarreal. Corner committed by Sergio Postigo.



Corner, Villarreal. Corner committed by Roger Martí.



Attempt blocked. Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Parejo.



Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Mickaël Malsa.



Attempt missed. Coke (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.



Foul by Francis Coquelin (Villarreal).



Mickaël Malsa (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



Attempt missed. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Francis Coquelin.



Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



Foul by Óscar Duarte (Levante).



Second half begins Levante 1, Villarreal 2.



Substitution, Villarreal. Paco Alcácer replaces Carlos Bacca.



End of the first half, Levante 1, Villarreal 2.



Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.



Foul by Óscar Duarte (Levante).



Attempt missed. Roger Martí (Levante) right footed shot from the right side of the box that just touches the crossbar. Coke assistance.



Attempt missed. Rubén Rochina (Levante) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Óscar Duarte after a corner kick.



Corner, lift. Corner committed by Samuel Chukwueze.



Attempt missed. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alfonso Pedraza with a cross.



Enis Bardhi (Levante) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.



Francis Coquelin (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



Foul by Sergio Postigo (Levante).



Attempt missed.Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.



Attempt missed. Roger Martí (Levante) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by José Luis Morales.



Attempt missed. José Luis Morales (Levante) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high.



Attempt missed. Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) header from the center of the box goes too high. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze with a cross.



Offside, Villarreal. Mario Gaspar tried a through ball but Samuel Chukwueze was caught offside.



Juan Foyth (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



Foul by Óscar Duarte (Levante).



Corner, lift. Corner committed by Sergio Asenjo.



Foul by Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal).



Enis Bardhi (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



Auction stopped. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.



Offside, Villarreal. Moi Gómez tried a through ball but Carlos Bacca was in an offside position.



Gooooool! Levante 1, Villarreal 2. Mickaël Malsa (Levante) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner.



Offside, Levante. Enis Bardhi tried a through ball but José Luis Morales was in an offside position.



Attempt missed by Óscar Duarte (Levante) header from the center of the box that goes too high. Assisted by Rubén Rochina with a cross into the area after a corner kick.



Corner, lift. Corner committed by Alfonso Pedraza.



Foul by Roger Martí (Levante).



Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



Foul by Jorge de Frutos (Levante).



Offside, Villarreal. Mario Gaspar tried a through ball but Samuel Chukwueze was caught offside.



Gooooool! Levante 0, Villarreal 2. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner.



Auction standing under sticks on the ground. Rubén Rochina (Levante) left footed shot from the right side of the box. Coke assistance.



Own goal by Sergio Postigo, Levante. Raise 0, Villarreal 1.



Corner, Villarreal. Corner committed by Aitor Fernández.



Attempt stopped low to the left. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Gerard Moreno.



Francis Coquelin (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.



Foul by Rubén Rochina (Levante).



The first part begins.



Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists take to the field to start the warm-up exercises

