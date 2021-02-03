VILLARREAL

The time of ‘this Villarreal’, who wants to play metal for the first time in its history. Like his rival, it is also the second time that he would be planted in the semi-finals, so the illusion meter will be even. However, theoretically superior, the greater difficulties with which he appears equal the shock.

With a load on his legs and in the infirmary, with Gerard Moreno limping, with the vanguard as the weakest line. He has lost imagination and imbalance upstairs, so Emery, the coach chosen to make the last leap in this type of game, has opted in recent games to wear the fleece of the four midfielders.

AS to follow: Paco Alcácer. Al de Torrent is finding it difficult to dry the powder again after returning from his injury. Without his partner Gerard, he has to be neat on the few balls he receives.