The Primera Iberdrola recovers its course after the FIFA break with a great push for second place between Real Madrid and Levante. The Granota team wants to heal their wounds after the 7-1 against Barça last day with a victory against Sporting de Huelva (14:00), which brings good feelings and results in the League. If they do not overcome the Andalusians, María Pry’s will play a single card at Madrid-Betis tomorrow (12:00) in Valdebebas.

“Now is the time not to waver, to compete and to be more united than ever”, said the Levante coach in the run-up to the match against Sporting, a team that he considers “complicated.” The Sevillian is aware of the added pressure with which the Valencian team will play, that has only one point to Real Madrid (3rd).

Oblivious to this is Barça, which receives the bottom with the motivation to continue to increase their record records in the leadership. Added to this is an exciting fight for salvation and a Madrid CFF trying to get closer to Europe, with the derby against Real Madrid a week away. They also intend to continue laying stone upon stone Real Sociedad or the Granadilla, that with nine days ahead he keeps the illusion intact. Who knows…

Day 26 of the Primera Iberdrola

Today

Espanyol-Rayo V. (Let’s go) – 11:00

Eibar-Athletic – 11:00

Barça-Deportivo (TDP) – 12:00

Granadilla-Santa Teresa – 12:00

Real S.-Logroño (LaLiga TV) – 12:45

Raise-Sp. Huelva (GOL TV) – 14:00

Valencia-Madrid CFF – 17:00

Tomorrow

Sevilla-Atlético (Gol TV) – 11:30

Real Madrid-Betis (RM TV) – 12:00