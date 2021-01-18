After being disappointed in the final of the Super Cup lost to Atlético de Madrid (0-3), Levante faces a key fortnight for its redemption. In these two weeks, the granota team must recover from the hard blow suffered against the rojiblanco team to remain in the Champions League places that now occupies.

Those of María Pry are third, with 31 points added in 14 games disputed. Behind, they have Granadilla Tenerife, fourth with 30 points, and Atlético de Madrid, fifth, with 28. Precisely the mattress team aims to be the main stumbling block of the granotas to continue in the long-awaited European zone.

This weekend, on matchday 16 of Primera Iberdrola, they will visit Sporting, an always complicated exit against a team from Huelva that has just scored a point in the last gasp against Espanyol to leave the relegation zone.

And then it will come the reissue of the Super Cup final, on matchday 17, which will be held on January 27. That will be the most difficult test of the granotas in this key fortnight for their redemption. María Pry and hers will have a new opportunity to end their losing streak against the greats and hit the table. So far, they haven’t.

Last season, they lost 5-0 to Barcelona and 4-1 to Atlético, and this season, 1-2 to newcomers Real Madrid and 0-3 to the mattresses. However, Pry defends the competitiveness of his: “In the League we are third because we compete with everyone. We have already gone through difficult times and we are going to continue working”.

After hosting Atlético on the weekday, the granotas will end the month of January visiting Deportivo on matchday 18, another team that plays salvation in each game. Levante has 15 days to redeem …