The defeat in Bilbao left a scar of more than three points on the I raised. The set of Paco Lopez reaped a new defeat, the third in a row in LaLiga, with the addition of not even seeing a goal in the last three games, which equals the numbers of the last demotion in 2015-16 in the first five championship days. Only in 2007-08, with Abel Resino commanding, worse numbers were harvested (one point out of 15 possible).

Levante does not rise head of the lower part of the classification at this start of the course marked by the complexity of the calendar and the works in the Ciutat de València, what have made the granotas have played four of the first five away games. The only one as ‘local’, against Real Madrid, was at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

The situation and the striking absence of a goal are worrisome in the last crashes in a team with a marked offensive character. The numbers do not accompany despite the great start of José Luis Morales, located at the top of the scorers table. The emptiness of Borja Mayoral, for the moment, is too big in attack despite the confidence in the ability to Dani gomez. But, without margin economically, the lead could not be strengthened in the final stretch of the market. The great desire of the coaching staff.

Since the start of the course, Paco López has been looking for the best formula in attack while recovering Roger marti, injured in preseason. However, with the ‘Pistolero’ already recovered, the one from Silla has chosen to place Gonzalo melero in point with Morales who worked against Osasuna in away games. The new reality of Levante, despite playing at home until further notice.

Things, as usual, they are not better in defense, where it has taken hold the Postigo-Vezo couple, but it doesn’t just translate into results. The victory at Sadar, ceased, the certainty that this Levante competes better with two defensive midfielders ahead of the rear.

The only three points of the team make the match against Celta next Monday a crucial matchl not to stagnate in the low zone, in front of a rival who is not going through his best moment either.

However, after leaving behind Valencia, Osasuna, Seville, Real Madrid Y Athletic, the squad prepares for a carousel of matches in which they try to reverse the situation before Celta, Granada, Alavés, Elche, Valladolid Y Getafe. Today, without going any further, things have been said clearly in the dressing room.