It’s the game of the day. The leader before a great in full progression. The faces in Valencia are the only two teams that have won their last five games in a row. They measure one of those who score the most goals, such as Levante, and the one that fits the least, such as ElPozo. The whole granota is leader. Get 12 points from Murcia, who have one of those exams that cannot be failed. Because those of Giustozzi have three parties less than the Levantinists. And if they win today, the butchers will stay at 9 points. To three victories.

For ElPozo, who arrived in Valencia yesterday afternoon after traveling directly from Ferrol, it is time to endorse these two good weeks where everything has been victories. The equipment is greased, the mechanisms are already activated by themselves and the benefits of all the players are high. The physique has also improved. Rotations of more than three minutes are already seen and this makes confidence go better. It is the only team that does not know the defeat at home and that gives ElPozo confidence to go to Paterna with everything. The only handicap is fatigue. Murcia will play their third game in five days this afternoon.

Yesterday Cordoba-Peñíscola 2-0 Osasuna-Betis 2-2 Inter-Barça 3-3 Today Jimbee Ctg .-Palma 12.00 The hole 14.00 Zaragoza-Burela 17 00 Santa Coloma-Jaén 18 00 Valdepeñas-Antequera 19 00 Or Parrulo-R Navarra 19.00 Classification TEAM PT JGEP GF GC 1 Lift 47 21 15 2 4 75 53 Jimbee Ctg. 45 21 14 3 4 81 46 3 Palma 43 21 13 4 4 65 41 4 Inter 38 20 11 5 4 81 43 5 Barcelona 36 21 10 6 5 65 42 The hole 35 18 10 5 3 54 38 7 Valdepeñas 30 20 8 6 6 63 50 8 Betis 30 21 9 3 10 58 73 9 Zaragoza 26 19 6 8 5 53 52 10 Osasuna 25 21 6 7 8 51 58 eleven Sta. Coloma 23 21 5 8 8 53 56 12 Jaén 23 19 6 5 8 43 54 13 Burela 20 20 5 5 10 59 77 14 Cordoba 19 19 5 4 10 45 59 fifteen Peñíscola 17 22 3 8 11 52 74 16 Antequera 17 19 4 5 10 46 71 17 R. Navarra 15 20 4 3 13 45 63 18 O Parrulo 12 20 3 3 14 54 93

Cholo Salas and Leo Santana are low. Yes there will be the pivot of the subsidiary Ismael. “A tough game awaits us from minute 1 to 40. It will be transcendental to arrive well on the legs at the end and, above all, on the head. If we arrive strong it will be difficult for them to beat us », Giustozzi commented yesterday.

Marc Tolrá, a former member of the Murcian team, has become an important player in Levante in a short time. In the first round, the granotas prevailed in the Palace in a game of a very high level (5-6).