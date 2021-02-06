I RAISED

In Orriols everything is jubilant after reaching the Copa del Rey semifinal with a goal in the last minute of extra time. They are experiencing a fantastic week in the dressing room. After beating Madrid at their stadium last Saturday, they were among the best four in the Cup on Wednesday and for dessert, yesterday, the renewal of their captain was announced, an agreement that had been entrenched for months. Morales will continue for two more years. For everything to be round, Paco wants the victory against Granada, without thinking about the semifinal, against Athletic.

Precisely, those of the semifinals are going to be the two most important matches in Levantine history but Paco does not seem willing to change the script that has brought him here. Those who had the fewest minutes against Villarreal will start today.

AS to follow: Morales. Renovation signed, a weight has been lifted from the head. Now it is his turn to command the field.