La Primera Iberdrola has opened the curtain with a great match between Logroño and Levante in a stadium in Las Gaunas with an audience. The granota team has added its first three points after recovering Olga García’s initial goal with two goals in just five minutes, scored by Irene Guerrero and Esther, both headlines.

Complying with a specific entry protocol and after taking temperature, Logroño fans (both subscribers and the general public) have been taking their place in the stands, where the seats that could be used and those that could not were indicated.

To the joy of Las Gaunas it was theirs that struck first with a goal from Olga García from the front of the area. The kick of the former Atleti striker, who debuted with the Logroño shirt, hit a granota defense before sneaking into the bottom of María Valenzuela’s goal, a novelty in the Levante goal. The first goal scored in Primera Iberdrola had a special dedication: Olga showed a support shirt for soccer player Virginia Torrecilla and tennis player Carla Suárez, both undergoing treatment to overcome cancer.

However, those of María Pry, went for all in the second half and They traced the match thanks to the goals of Irene Guerrero, who debuted as granota, and Esther. In this first match of the women’s league there was everything: debuts, fans and goals in Las Gaunas.