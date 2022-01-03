“Players, mercenaries”, “scoundrels”, “you don’t deserve this shirt”. This is how the surroundings of the Ciutat de València sounded after the hard defeat of the team at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Fifty Levantine fans flocked to the stadium to greet the team after the umpteenth disaster of the season.

Alessio Lisci and the captains, Roger, Coke and Postigo, showed their faces before those present, enduring the downpour of criticism face to face. “You don’t deserve it, we assume full responsibility and as captains we assure you that we are going to give 100% to get this done,” said Coke Andújar to the shouts of those present. “I’ve been away for many months and I feel what you feel, but also my colleagues. We understand your frustration.” “The emotional issue is vital in this situation.”

Later both Ruben Vezo What Gonzalo melero they exchanged impressions with fans, without wanting to be recorded. Darío Navarro, second coach, and Pedro Lopez, Former captain and member of the coaching staff, they also showed their faces. Lisci himself appreciated the behavior, despite the fact that the airs were very hot.

“Do we deserve this? Lacks eggs and attitude”the fans scolded. That they expressed their regret in the dramatic situation that the club is experiencing. The one who got the worst part was Róber Pier: “Let Róber come and laugh at us”. At the exit of the Villarreal stadium, the Galician center-back addressed the fans with ironic gestures. “What cannot be is that he comes out making gestures laughing at people,” they denounced.

“That the only one who has left is Pedro López says a lot about you”, they reproached the players for their lack of tact when leaving the buses from Vila-real. The truth is, beyond Alessio and the captains, no one representing the club showed his face on a black night for Levantinism.