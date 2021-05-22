The expectation was maximum. 440 days later, the public returned to the Ciutat de València And he did it in the renovated granota fuedo. The equivalent of entering another dimension. There were 4,437 subscribers, out of the 5,000 seats available, who enjoyed the first LaLiga match at home since the fateful March 8, 2020. The emotion was experienced in the stands of Orriols. Goosebumps.

“It was a very emotional night. Incredible. We were really waiting for people to come, but it was more special than we could have expected. I have goose bumps. With 5,000 I don’t even want to imagine what it will be with all our people. How the stadium resonated. We have not given them victory “, Paco López assured after the meeting. “It has no color, football belongs to the people. I have even become a little nervous. I hope the situation improves and we can see the Ciutat full,” Melero pointed out. Son, who had his best granota match, was able to receive a visit from his parents and they saw him play for the first time in the elite. Emotions were happening, with thousands of stories in the stands.

It was an emotional night that only lacked the pin of victory. There were dhe improvised farewells, those of Augusto Fernández and Estrada Fernández, with corridors during and after the game. A nice picture. Perhaps there were, of course, some of the boos to the referee from the stands, after 12 seasons in LaLiga, 241 games behind him and international since 2013. At 45 years old, an expired rule forces him to withdraw from arbitration.

Corridor made by the players of Levante and Cádiz to Estrada Fernández in his dismissal from arbitration.

They were not, however, the only. Toño left the field after a great game, assistance in the first goal included, and with an ovation with the flavor of farewell. The club has an option to terminate their contract at the end of the season and it seems that it will be the path they take with the left back after seven seasons in the entity. Rochina Y Doukouré, no minutes or celebrations, vThey also had their last dance in Orriols.