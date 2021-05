Before the exhaustion to which he referred Alvaro Cervera, massive rotation: up to seven novelties, those of Akapo, Alcala, Iza, Perea, Nephew, Negredo Y August, which will put the end to his career as a footballer on the field and, also, as a captain.

ONCE OF CÁDIZ: David Gil; Akapo, Fali, Alcalá, Iza; Augusto, Jonsson, José Mari; Perea, Nephew, Negredo.