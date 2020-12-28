Levante and Betis face each other with the same objective: to say goodbye to 2020 with the good taste of a victory. The Granotas want to win to leave behind the ghosts of relegation after a hesitant start to the season with poor results. Those of Manuel Pellegrini, despite being in a good position in the table, are not showing good feelings so far this season. Entertaining game and good football that Valencians and Andalusians will bring us.

Schedule: what time is LaLiga Santander Levante – Betis?

Levante – Betis on matchday 16 of LaLiga Santander will be played on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 9:30 p.m. at the Camp Nou.

Television: how to watch live on TV the Raise – Betis of LaLiga Santander?

He Raise – Betis Day 16 of LaLiga Santander can be enjoyed live on television via Gol.



Internet: how to follow online the Raise – Betis of LaLiga Santander?

The match between Levante and Betis can be followed live online through the As.com live updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the video game summary and the most important news.

