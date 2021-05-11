Levante UD receives FC Barcelona this Tuesday (22:00) at the Ciutat de València, on matchday 36 of LaLiga Santander, in a Blaugrana duel with a lot at stake for both, as the ‘granota’ gamble for permanence and, the ‘culés’, continue to aspire to conquer the scepter. Without emergencies, Levante wants to cut its bad run of results against a Barça that does reach their fiefdom without a net, except for a new major stumble from their rivals. Those of Paco López, virtually saved, will try to stop an irregular Barça that, despite everything, is still alive in the fight for LaLiga.

Schedule: what time is LaLiga Santander Levante-Barcelona?

The Levante-Barcelona of the 36th day of LaLiga Santander will be played on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 starting at 22:00.

Television: how to watch live on TV the Raise-Barcelona of LaLiga Santander?

The Levante-Barcelona of the 36th day of LaLiga Santander can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar Plus payment channel, which can also be viewed through the Orange, Jazztel and Mitele Plus platforms.



Internet: how to follow the Levante-Barcelona of LaLiga Santander online?

The Levante-Barcelona can be followed live online through the direct of As.com updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the summary of the game on video and the most important news.

