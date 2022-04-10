Levante and Barcelona face each other in a new day of the domestic national championship. Xavi continues to hit the key and the decisive victory against Sevilla in the direct battle to be considered the main contender to be able to snatch the League from Real Madrid makes believe that anything is possible. For this, he needs before his main rival loses steam. Meanwhile, he continues to do his homework, with a firm step. Levante is still a flan. He alternates feats with gaps, but it’s already there. Just six away from salvation, with eight games to play, he is aware that four or five wins can give him a place in the First Division. Therefore, to believe, what better than to give a coup de grâce to a whole Barcelona.

Sunday, April 10, 2022

Levante-Barcelona on matchday 31 of LaLiga Santander can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga



Levante-Barcelona can be followed live online through As.com

