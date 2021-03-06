The Secretary of State for Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Pedro Saura, affirmed that the commissioning of Avenida de Levante improve the connection between the center of Murcia and urban centers from Los Ramos, Torreagüera, Beniaján, Los Garres and Algezares, and users will earn 15 minutes on their trips.

During the act of this commissioning, which in turn is part of the Reguerón highway, currently under construction, Saura highlighted that the investment in the section of the Reguerón highway in execution amounts to almost 215 million euros, of which more than 30 have been allocated to the execution of this avenue.

This avenue will give continuity to the Beniaján avenue, a high capacity municipal ring road, which was put into service in December 2010. Together, both avenues will constitute an important route of penetration to the urban area of ​​Murcia, which will channel traffic from the southeast of Murcia and the area de San Javier, and it is estimated that it will be traveled by more than 8,000 vehicles a day. Further, “will mean an improvement in the safety and fluidity of circulation on local highways, and specifically the RM-302, which frequently reaches levels of congestion, “according to Saura.

Viaduct of more than 200 meters



Avenida de Levante has a length of 2.4 km, which runs from the existing roundabout on Avenida de Beniaján, known as the Glorieta del Avión, to the future Costera Sur highway, which is pending completion by the Murcia City Council .

The road is made up of three lanes in each direction between the roundabout of the plane and the junction with the Autovía del Reguerón, which pass 2 lanes in each direction from said junction to the end of the avenue. To resolve the intersection of Avenida de Levante with the Alicante-Murcia high-speed line, and with the Reguerón canal, it was necessary to build a 207.7-meter viaduct, located on the three-lane section.