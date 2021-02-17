The leader of LaLiga Santander visits the Ciutat de Valencia. Atlético and Levante will meet twice in a row in a very short period of time. Those of Cholo Simeone recover one of the two games they have pending and, therefore, have the opportunity to deal an almost definitive blow to the fight for the championship. A Levante that wants to forget the defeat against Osasuna and thus regain good feelings for the return of the Cup that will be played in a couple of weeks will not make it easy. Munuera Montero will be the referee for this great game.

Schedule: what time is Levante – Levante de LaLiga Santander?

The Levante – Levante of day 2 of LaLiga Santander is played on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 from 7:00 p.m. in the Ciutat de Valencia.

Television: how to watch live on TV the Raise – Raise of LaLiga Santander?

The Raise – Raise Day 2 of LaLiga Santander can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar + payment channel, which can be viewed through the Orange, Jazztel and Mitele Plus platforms.

Internet: how to follow online the Raise – Raise of LaLiga Santander?

The match between Levante and Levante can be followed live online through the As.com live updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the summary of the game on video and the most important news.

