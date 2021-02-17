While all the lights are on the knockout stages of the Champions League, the Atlético de Madrid looking to rise even higher in the LaLiga rankings. The rojiblancos visit this afternoon (from 7:00 p.m.) the Ciutat de Valencià to measure themselves at I raised in the postponed meeting corresponding to the second day. With Madrid lurking, five points away, victory would allow Simeone’s men to open the gap, with yet another game pending. The victory would also make the Argentine coach the Atlético coach with the most games won at, equaling Luis Aragonés’ 308. Joao Felix is ​​available again after overcoming the coronavirus, and Giménez also returns after missing the last match against Granada.

For its part, Levante reaches the meeting with morale through the roof, alive in the semifinals of the Cup and with the descent at a prudent distance, six points. At home, Paco López’s men have taken most of their points (17 out of 27) and have only conceded two defeats, against Madrid in October and Osasuna on the last day. This confrontation will serve as a warm-up for the duel at the Wanda between these two teams next Saturday. Follow the minute by minute of the match live: