After this league day we will have Spanish football since the round of 16 of this edition of the Copa del Rey will begin. Atlético de Madrid will have to visit Levante to play this match which will be played on January 18 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish.
Those of Cholo Simeone, with little hope in the league championship and without European competition, will seek to do a good job in this Copa del Rey and will go for it. On the other hand, its rival, Levante, which is in third place in LaLiga Smartbank, will seek to surprise.
Here all the information of interest for the party:
Location: Valencia
Stadium: City of Valencia
start time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina
Date: January 18, 2023
Referee: Figueroa Vazquez
VAR: Villanueva Churches
You can follow the game through La 1 and RTVE Play
Where to see the highlights of Levante vs Atlético de Madrid?
You can see it on the Youtube channels of the Royal Spanish Football Federation and DAZN
Current form (Last five games):
I raised : VEVVE
Atletico Madrid: EDVVV
LATEST NEWS FROM LEVANTE
Those from Valencia are in a positive dynamic to face this match, they come from winning Granada by three goals to one and they are placed as third classified in the second highest category of Spanish football.
The following players cannot be in this match: Iborra, Mustafi, Rober Ibáñez and Brugui.
LATEST NEWS FROM ATLETICO MADRID
This Atlético de Madrid is far from what it was in recent seasons, they come from a 1-1 draw against Almería and find themselves in fourth place, seven points behind third party, Real Sociedad. Those of Cholo Simeone will seek victory to continue advancing in the Copa del Rey, which seems to be the only title they will be able to fight for.
Neither Carrasco nor Giménez will be available for this match.
I raised 1 – 3 Atletico Madrid
