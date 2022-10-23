





A possible re-election of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and even an eventual victory for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) may favor shares of companies linked to the economic cycle on the Brazilian stock exchange. This is what the report signed by analysts Flávio Conde and Cauê Ribeiro, from Levante Investimentos, in advance of the broadcast.

State-owned companies, on the other hand, can follow the path of gains with the maintenance of the current government, but suffer if Lula wins, given the greater risk of government intervention, according to the study.

Papers such as Cyrela, Multiplan, Magazine Luiza and Soma are some with potential for appreciation in 2023 under a new Bolsonaro government. “Interest rates should fall faster and benefit all malls and all construction companies”, says the study. Levante estimates that the Selic rate will drop to 11.25% at the end of next year if Bolsonaro remains in office.

In addition to the expectation of relief in basic interest, shares of companies such as Magazine Luiza can take advantage of the continued payment of Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 per month, with the prospect of resumption of online sales at the pre-covid level. “Results will grow exponentially in 2023-24”, he estimates.

state-owned

With no expectations of federal intervention, the shares of Banco do Brasil (BB), Eletrobras and Petrobras are among the first on the list of suggestions by Levante in the “Bolsonaro share portfolio”.

In relation to BB, the analysts’ assessment is that the bank may be free to lend, while Eletrobras may be untied to invest only in profitable projects, in the midst of a program to cut costs and expenses, intended to increase investments from R$ 5 billion to R$ 10/15 billion/year. As a result, they estimate that companies in the electricity sector can be acquired, generating growing dividends.

For Petrobras, Levante sees room for privatization if Bolsonaro continues to manage the Planalto Palace. “Without government intervention, it can be privatized, import parity policy (PPI), investments only in projects that maximize the return on capital in oil exploration and production and high return in dividends and interest on equity”, quotes the report signed by analysts Flávio Conde and Cauê Ribeiro.

Likewise, the study expects the privatization of the Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo (Sabesp) and the Minas Gerais Energy Company (Cemig). According to Levante, there is a possibility that Sabesp will leave the government’s hands in the eventual management of Tarcísio de Freitas, as it will have 52% of state deputies who may be in favor of the issue. As for Cemig, analysts say the “stock undervalued at 5.3x EV/EBITDA could be worth more than 50% in potential privatization 1-2 years from now.”

Lula Stock Portfolio

According to Levante, MRV’s shares have the potential to increase in value if former President Lula returns to govern the country. This is because he believes that the Casa Verde e Amarela program, which will once again be called Minha Casa Minha Vida, will be “charged” with adequate interest rates. “MRV is the main builder and developer in this segment and should benefit”, he quotes. In this case, analysts also mention that the shares of Gerdau, the main supplier of long steel to Brazilian construction companies, also tend to benefit.

BRMalls, on the other hand, can take advantage of the continuation of Auxílio Brasil and its malls are more popular, on average, and aimed at class C, although they also have some for class B and A, says the report. Other recommended actions are Magazine Luiza, TIM, Guararapes and Yduqs.

On the other hand, Conde and Ribeiro expect a drop in the shares of Banco do Brasil, Eletrobras and Petrobras if PT commands Brazil from 2023, given Lula’s recent statements on the matter.

“Petrobras runs the risk of government intervention in an eventual Lula government based on statements such as: Brazilianizing the prices of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas, building refineries, finishing Abreu e Lima and paying less dividends to foreigners. Therefore, shares may give way”, estimate the analysts.







