Singer Lev Leshchenko said about the unfriendly atmosphere at the Spartak stadium

People’s Artist of the RSFSR, singer Lev Leshchenko complained about the atmosphere at the Spartak stadium. His words lead “RB Sport”.

Leshchenko, who is a fan of Dynamo Moscow, said that it is psychologically difficult to play in the red-white arena due to the unfriendly atmosphere. “When Dynamo fans shout “CSKA!”, and CSKA fans shout “Dynamo!” – this is what I understand. And here they are intimidating. This is bad. There must be goodwill. This is not a competition, but some kind of anger,” he noted.

On September 23, Spartak beat Dynamo in the Moscow derby. The match of the ninth round of the Russian Premier League ended with a score of 1:0.

Spartak has 16 points and is in fourth place in the standings. Dynamo is in fifth place with 15 points.