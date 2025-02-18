Leukopenia is a disease and a Blood disorder produced by low leukocyte production or white blood cells (Neutrophils, monocytes, eosinophils, basophils and lymphocytes), which are generated in the bone marrow, those responsible for fighting viruses, germs and bacteria in the blood system. A low leukocyte count or white blood cells weakens our immune system and, with it, we are exposed to problems of infections and bacteria.

Causes of leukopenia

They can influence several factors

The correct values ​​of leukocytes (neutrophils, monocytes, eosinophils, basophils and lymphocytes) in the blood are, in adults, between 4,500 and 11,000 units per cubic millimeter of blood.

The figure can increase when it comes to children. In a mild leukopenia the level of white blood cells is less than 3,500 units per cubic millimeter of blood.

– Neutropenia. When the neutrophil count, the white blood cells fighting against infections caused by fungi and bacteria, is less than 1,000 or 1,500 per cubic millimeter of blood. If there are less than 500 neutrophils per cubic millimeter of blood, it is severe neutropenia.

– Lymphocytopenia. If the lymphocyte count, which protect against viral infections, is less than 1,000 per cubic millimeter of blood.

– Monocytopenia. When the monocyte count, which help eliminate damaged tissues and regulate the immune response of the body, is less than 150 per cubic millimeter of blood.

– Eosinopenia. If eosinophils, white blood cells that fight diseases, is less than 50 per cubic millimeter of blood.

– Basopenia. A decrease in the amount of basophils, less than 20 per cubic millimeter of blood, may be the result of allergic reactions or infections.

The development of leukopenia is usually due to:

– Consumption of different drugs.

– Bone marrow problems or diseases that attack it such as Kostmann syndrome or severe congenital neutropenia.

– Diseases and immune system disorders such as lupus.

– Infectious diseases

– Hepatic or spleen insufficiency.

– Food with lack of proteins, vitamins and minerals.

– Cancer treatments.

– Performing different treatments in the body such as radiographs.

Leukopenia symptoms

Weakness and fatigue can be symptoms

If it is a mild leukopenia it is important to take the right measures to avoid other complications.

The lower the number of leukocytes in blood the defenses falter and the signs can be:

– General discomfort.

– Weakness.

– Vertigo.

– migraines.

– Some bacterial infections and appearance of allergies.

– Humor changes.

– Fever and diarrhea.

– Extreme tiredness and fatigue.

– Anemia.

– Thrombocytopenia.

– Inflammation of the ganglia.

Diagnosis of leukopenia

A blood analysis is enough

Only a complete hemogram is necessary to know the levels of white blood cells in the circulating blood. It is recommended to perform blood analytics with previous fasting of more than 8 hours. In addition, it is important to detail the doctor of disease history and the treatments and supplements that have been consumed in recent months.

You can also perform a biopsy, sample of tissue, lymph nodes to detect possible anomalies.

Treatment and medication of leukopenia

Treatment varies according to pathology

The treatment for leukopenia can vary according to the underlying pathology and its severity. In some cases, vitamin steroids and supplements can be administered, especially vitamin B, to stimulate the functioning of bone marrow and favor the production of blood cells. However, the GP can derive the case to a hematology specialist if he has suspicion about the causes of leukopenia.

Leukopenia prevention

Stimulate metabolism

Healthy habits are the best prevention measure against leukopenia. It is about stimulating our body and, therefore, our metabolism with:

– Frequent physical activity.

– Healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables and water.

– avoiding injuries and risks of infections.

– Taking care of personal hygiene, especially from the mouth and mucous areas.

– Repair sleep rest of at least 7 hours a day.

Blood diseases:

