White leukocytes or blood cells (neutrophils, monocytes, eosinophils, basophils and lymphocytes) are produced in the bone marrow and have the function of combating viruses, germs and bacteria in the blood system. Healthy people usually have a 7,500 leukocyte count per cubic millimeter of blood; Adding more than 11,000 leukocytes per cubic millimeter of blood is called leukocytosis. This may indicate that the organism requires more leukocytes in peripheral blood due to an infection, by inflammation by hyperproduction of these cells in the bone marrow. The latter can indicate a leukemia.

