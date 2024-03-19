The fasting-mimicking diet, combined with targeted drug therapy, can contribute to the regression of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the most widespread type of leukemia in Western countries (15-20% of all leukemia cases), with an incidence of 1-2 cases per year per 100,000 people.

And indications of this 'promising alliance between diet and targeted therapies come from a study conducted by a group of researchers from the Ifom in Milan, led by Valter Longo, 'father' of this dietary scheme, with the collaboration of Claudio's research group Vernieri of Ifom and the National Cancer Institute (Int) of the Lombardy capital, Department of Oncology directed by Filippo de Braud. The results of the work, supported by the Airc Foundation, are published in the journal 'Cancer Research'.

What is chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia is “a complex disease – stated Longo – with indolent and aggressive forms that require distinct therapeutic approaches”. Patients who manifest an indolent form show a slow progression, those who face an aggressive variant have a rapid accumulation of leukemic lymphocytes in the bone marrow and lymphoid tissues.

The accumulation progressively replaces normal hematopoietic cells, leading to blood cytopenia, i.e. a deficiency of all other cell types and essential components of the blood, including an extreme reduction in platelet and hemoglobin levels, with potentially lethal.

While the aggressive form must be treated immediately, for the indolent one, doctors often follow a 'watch and wait' strategy (in Italian, literally, 'observe and wait'), an approach that allows monitoring the clinical evolution of patients and starting pharmacological treatments only in case of signs of worsening. There are several options, ranging from chemo to immunotherapy to several targeted therapies.

Despite the progress made in the last 10 years, the search for new sustainable and effective approaches remains important, experts highlight, especially for a subgroup of patients who present particularly insidious forms characterized by alterations of the p53 gene. In this context, some experimental drugs, such as bortezomib, are emerging as promising.

The importance of nutrition

Can the table make a contribution? Already in the past, researchers from the 'Longevity & Cancer' laboratory, led by Longo at Ifom, had demonstrated that the fasting-mimicking diet makes chemo, immunotherapy and other treatments more effective against various types of solid tumors.

“In this new study – explains the scientist – we instead focused on the search for a therapy that was less toxic for the treatment of a blood tumor. Thanks to the work conducted by Franca Raucci and Claudio Vernieri, the two first authors of the article , we observed, in experiments with mice suffering from leukemia, that the fasting-mimicking diet can partially neutralize tumor lymphocytes. This seems to occur in part thanks to the reduction in the levels of growth factors, which in itself appears to slow down tumor progression” .

The study and the data collected

“In this study – specifies Vernieri – the effects of 8 consecutive cycles of fasting-mimicking diet in 2 patients suffering from chronic lymphocytic leukemia were also examined. We observed that, after 5-6 years of a watch and wait approach, for neither it was necessary to start pharmacological treatment. This is a preliminary but promising result.” The data collected will need to be confirmed in much larger studies, both laboratory and clinical, the experts point out. For the moment they indicate that cyclic fasting or a fasting-mimicking diet in laboratory mice counteract or slow down the pathology.

“However – continues Raucci – we have noticed that by using the fasting-mimicking diet or fasting as the only intervention we obtain, yes, a slowdown in tumor progression but the tumor cells still continue to grow rather rapidly. Therefore we have combined cycles of fasting-mimicking diet or of fasting with two targeted drugs, bortezomib and rituximab, obtaining a strong enhancement of the effect of the diet cycles against the pathology”. This combination appears to act by blocking the 'escape routes' that are activated during fasting, activating apoptosis, or programmed cell death, significantly increasing the survival of mice affected by CLL.

The results, the two first authors of the article point out, “suggest that the integration of cyclic fasting with targeted non-chemotherapeutic drugs, such as bortezomib and rituximab, could be an effective and innovative therapeutic strategy”. If it is validated in clinical studies with large series of cases, the strategy could be usable for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and could bring benefit to a certain number of cancer patients undergoing treatment, especially older ones and subjected to many drugs that activate the immune system and which cause strong side effects, experts conclude.