The Japanese Rikako Ikee won a national swimming competition this Sunday, which ensured her qualification for the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled for this summer after being postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Ikee obtained a place in the largest international sporting event, after overcoming a leukemia that forced her to be 19 months out of competition.

An unexpected victory and flavored for revenge. After being forced to leave competitions for 19 months and less than eight months after returning to swimming, the Japanese athlete Rikako Ikee won the 100-meter butterfly in a national competition this Sunday.

This triumph qualifies her for the Tokyo Olympics, with a guaranteed spot in the 4 x 100 medley relay.

Ikee was expected to be one of Japan’s top representatives at the 2020 Olympics, but in 2019 she was diagnosed with leukemia and her health seemed to push her away from her goals.

However, he survived the illness, struggled to get back in shape, and returned to racing in August of last year. She herself assured that she did not aim to compete in the international event scheduled for the summer of this year, after being postponed by the pandemic, but that the 2024 Paris Olympics were her next goal.

Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee reacts after winning the final of the 100-meter butterfly during the Japan National Swimming Championships, which also functions as a qualifying event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. At the Aquatic Center in Tokyo, Japan, on April 4, 2021. © AFP / Charly Triballeau

This Sunday, everything took a turn. He ranked first when finishing the national competition in 57.77 seconds. Ikee clenched his fist and received a hug from his competitor in the next lane. Then she burst into tears and took some time to get out of the water, overcome with excitement at her achievement.

“I am so happy at the moment (…) I never thought I would be able to win the 100. I had much less confidence than in the Olympic qualifiers five years ago. I thought that winning was something that would only happen in the distant future,” said the athlete 20 years.

The swimmer still faces two more tests with the possibility of obtaining another pass to the next Olympics in the categories of 50 and 100 meters freestyle.

Until the moment he was diagnosed with the disease, his career had already been marked by six gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia and two gold medals at the Junior Swimming World Cup held in Singapore, in 50 and 100 butterfly meters.

With Reuters and EFE