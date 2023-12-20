A highly aggressive common form of leukemia that is activated by mutations in signaling molecules is maintained by a network of regulatory proteins downstream of these signals. New research has highlighted that a complex network of interacting genes activated by this altered signaling can be manipulated to kill cancer cells of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The results of the study were published in Cell Reports.

Acute myeloid leukemia: here's what the new research says

This study conducted by an international team of researchers from the University of Birmingham, the University of Newcastle, the Princess Maxima Pediatric Oncology Center in Utrecht and the University of Virginia, US, used advanced screening tools to identify how Gene regulatory networks (GRNs) maintain a sub-type of blood cancer called FLT3-ITD mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Using this leukemia model, researchers identified connections between proteins called transcription factors (TFs) and the genes they bind to that together form a complex network (GRN) that is highly specific to FLT3-ITD AML cells compared to healthy cells.

Using a screening method developed at Newcastle, the researchers identified around 100 genes within this GRN that are important for leukemia growth and survival. They focused on many of these genes to study the effect of targeting them. The TF RUNX1 has been studied in great detail and analyzes have shown that RUNX1 is a key factor in keeping the GRN stable.

Significantly, the RUNX1 protein could be blocked using a small molecule inhibitor developed by Professor John Bushweller of the University of Virginia, leading to the collapse of the network that maintains FLT3-ITD AML.

Professor Constanze Bonifer from the Institute of Cancer and Genomics Sciences at the University of Birmingham and senior author of the paper said: “The FLT3-ITD subtype of acute myeloid leukemia that we studied has very poor outcomes with high relapse rates among those that do go into remission. We set out to identify very specific targets needed for AML tumor cells to self-regulate, which could potentially lead to new treatments.

“We are pleased to have identified multiple factors, including TFs and signaling proteins, that have key roles in maintaining these gene regulatory networks in which TFs and genes are linked in a leukemia-specific manner. These networks act a bit like a computer program that runs processes to maintain AMLs and are different from those networks found in normal cells. Our research found that eliminating these factors led to the closure of the network and could lead to the death of tumor cells as they are unable to replicate.”

To identify potential protein targets that regulate leukemia tumor cells, researchers mapped transcription factors and their genes. The team used a combination of normal and malignant cells to then understand which gene expressions promoted AML survival.

The team then used a type of screening technique called shRNA to examine the role of specific transcription factors in maintaining the AML network. As TFs cluster together in an interactive network, the team then looked at the effect of targeting individual factors on the entire network and found that specific proteins, including RUNX1, were crucial for maintaining the GRN as a whole .

Professor Olaf Heidenreich, a co-fellowshipman on this project with his colleague Dr Helen Blair from Newcastle and who is now based at the Princess Maxima Center for Pediatric Oncology in Utrecht, said: “Many researchers around the world use techniques called 'genome 'wide' screening' in which they eliminate every gene in tumor cells to identify genes essential for the growth of these cells.

“This method, however, identifies many genes that are also necessary for healthy cells. Therefore, finding genes that are only important to cancer cells is a bit like finding a needle in a haystack. Identifying gene regulatory networks specific to tumor cells makes this possible much more easily.”

“In addition to testing the effect of selected targets on AML growth, our work will provide the scientific community with an important resource for identifying the targets that really matter.”