Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Unfortunately, degenerative diseases continue to reach minorsin the case of Ahome According to statistics, they are leukemiabrain cancer and tumors the most common conditions.

This was announced by Víctor Lim Zavala, head of the Sanitary Jurisdiction Number One, who, within the framework of the International Day Against Childhood CancerHe spoke that only in the case of blood cancer it affects 5 percent of infants.

Likewise, it was mentioned that the cases that have been reported are in patients ranging from 7 to 14 years of age, highlighting that worldwide there are more than 18 million children who suffer from some type of cancer.

Read more: The real estate sector in Mexico grew 15% during 2021: AMPI

“In the northern area, the statistics tell us that there are apparently few cases of cancer in children, I think it should be close to 5 percent of all neoplasms. The most frequent is leukemia, followed by brain cancer and some lymphomas, they are the three most frequent types, the most frequent age in those of 7 years and in adolescence, at that stage it is more frequent”, he added.

He added that currently cancer is very common today and in Mexico there are mixed pathologies in an unfortunate way where there are infectious and degenerative diseases to those who are within childhood age are not exempt.

That is why, he asked the parents or guardian of the minors, to be attentive to any change in the health of the children, betting on preventive medicine, since it is the key to detecting the disease in time and fighting to keep the child alive. patient.

Read more: The bells of life ring, April and Adhel two girls finish cancer treatment in Sinaloa

“It is said that in Mexico 5 percent of the child population is affected by cancer. In the northern zone we can say that the frequency is infrequent, but if we do not provide timely care, it gets worse, that is why we insist on timely care.”