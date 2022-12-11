New Orleans – For the first time in the world, a new experimental and modified Car-T technique based on genome editing was used in a 13-year-old girl, Alyssa, to treat her resistant acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

The little girl had a remission of the disease and, after also receiving a bone marrow transplant, her condition is good 6 months later. The surgery was performed in Great Britain at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (Gosh) in collaboration with University College London (UCL). The findings were presented by UCL researchers and physicians at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting in New Orleans. Alyssa, who lives in Leicester with her family, was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2021.

She was treated with all of the current conventional therapies including chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant but unfortunately the disease came back and there were no further treatment options. Alyssa was therefore the first patient to be enrolled in the TvT clinical trial and in May 2022 she was admitted to the Gosh’s Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, to receive “universal” Car-T cells that had been obtained from a healthy volunteer donor patient. These cells have been modified using a new gene editing technology, designed and developed by a team of researchers from UCL, led by Professor Waseem Qasim. The cells were then fitted with a chimeric antigen receptor (Car) to allow them to hunt down and kill cancerous T cells without attacking each other. Just 28 days later, Alyssa was in remission and received a second bone marrow transplant to restore her immune system.

Now, six months later, he is fine and recovering at home. Without this experimental treatment, palliative care was the only option for Alyssa. It was a complex intervention: Car-T cells are cells taken from the patient or from another donor and engineered in the laboratory to recognize and kill cancerous cells once they are reinfused into the patient. However, for the type of leukemia that afflicted Alyssa, the reengineered T cells of the immune system ended up attacking each other during the production phase in the laboratory, in a sort of ‘friendly fire’. For this, various modifications of the DNA were necessary: ​​from the T cells of the donor all the receptors were removed in order to make them ‘universal’ and the protein Cd7 which identified them as T cells was also removed; without this step, T cells reprogrammed to kill other cells would eventually destroy each other as well. Finally they have been enriched with the chimeric antigen which allows to recognize the enemy cancer cells. All these modifications were precisely obtained with genetic editing, which allows to modify the single ‘letters’ of the DNA in a more precise way and with less risk of effects on the chromosomes compared to the previous Crispr technique, which provides for larger ‘cuts’ with the ‘breaking’ of the DNA using molecular scissors.

Alyssa has been ready and enthusiastic from the beginning to enter this experimentation: “If I do it, knowledge will increase and this will help other people, so I will do it”, were her words. Now Alyssa, while having to be closely monitored by doctors, is also preparing to go back to school. Alyssa’s story, says Professor Qasim, “demonstrates how the most sophisticated laboratory technologies can be linked to concrete results for patients. And further applications for other types of leukemia – he announced – will be presented in 2023”.