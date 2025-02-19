Leukoplasia is a disease of the mucous membranes of the mouth that is characterized by the appearance of white or grayish patches and thick in gums, inside the cheeks and sometimes in the tongue. On some occasions it can be a sign of mouth cancer. It usually affects only adults. It can be confused with oral candidiasis.

Causes of leukoplasia

Unknown

It is unknown what causes the white and thick patches of leukoplasia. It is believed that it is due to chronic irritation due to smoked tobacco consumption, moistened or chewed. Other causes that lead to leukoplasia are: irregular, broken or rough teeth that are touched against the surface of the tongue, prostheses that are not well embedded and alcoholism.

Types of leukoplasia:

– Classical leukoplasia. White or grayish patches and thick in the mouth.

– Motaded leukoplasia. White patches mixed with red dots. It can be a sign of mouth cancer.

– Pile or hairy leukoplaia. Hallowous patches that mainly affect people with the committed immune system as those affected by HIV or by infection of the Eipstein-Barr.

Symptoms of leukoplasia

Patches in the mouth

The symptoms of leukoplasia are very visible: white or grayish patches thick and unequal contours with relief and hard surface that appear in gums, inside the cheeks and sometimes in the tongue. The patches are painful when acidic or seasoned foods are tasted.

Diagnosis of Leukoplasia

Oral exam and biopsy

Knowing the patient’s risk factors and habits, the visual examination of the mouth and trying to clean the patches will be the first step of the diagnosis. To discard or confirm a symptom of mouth cancer, a biopsy is usually performed to extract a tissue sample that will be sent to the laboratory.

Treatment and medication of leukoplasia

Extraction of patches

Patches can be extracted by laser or criosonda (freezing). Antiviral drugs can also be prescribed and, above all, follow periodic stomatological control.

Prevention of leukoplasia

No smoking

Leaving tobacco is the main measure against leukoplasia. It is also recommended to go to the dentist for the treatment of roughness in the teeth or correct defects in dental prostheses.