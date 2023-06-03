Leticia Sahagún and Ashley Frangie, hosts of the podcast ‘Doubts are given away’. Courtesy

Leticia Sahagún and Ashley Frangie were born and raised in Guadalajara, Jalisco, 34 years ago. But it was when they were 17 that they met and became friends, united in part by soccer and by mutual friendships. They were repeating a family story that had been close to them since before they were born: their two grandmothers, also long-time friends, played canasta together every Wednesday until their last games. A love break caused the two to meet in Los Angeles, where Ashley had lived for 10 years, and where Lety moved to accompany him. So, they realized that they wanted to do a project where they could talk about everything they talked about alone and that nourished them so much, and they created doubts are given away, the Mexican podcast that has crossed physical and virtual borders and has occupied the lists of the most listened to on audio platforms since its creation, in 2018. The success has been such that it has now expanded to a production company, Dudas Media, whose projects such as Despertando Podcast, Durmiendo Podcast, TLK or 10 Mujeres, are on the most listened to lists in Mexico and Latin America.

Lety and Ashley maintain such complicity and harmony that when one interrupts the other to complement an idea, there doesn’t seem to be a difference. They answer a video call with EL PAÍS from Barcelona sheltered by a warm interior light and excited by the Argentine star whom they have just interviewed for a new episode of his podcast. Just a few weeks ago they arrived in Spain, where they received the Ondas award for best conversational podcast, in which they were recognized for “having become a total reference for the genre (…) and a safe space that has had echoes in mental health issues”, as published by the award platform on its website.

Lety Sahagún and Ashley Frangie at the 2020 Spotify Awards, in Mexico City. Victor Chavez (Getty Images for Spotify)

The idea of doubts are given away It was simple, but groundbreaking. Both have recounted that from a very young age they had this type of conversation that questioned everything and everyone. Also to themselves. They have remembered that it was precisely this way of communicating that sometimes distanced them from the environment in which they grew up and from many of the people who surrounded them. In the first chapter of the podcast (which continues to be the most listened to of all, in these five years) they talk about that intimate characteristic of the conversation, when one interviews the other and they agree on how difficult it must have been for mothers and fathers of both raising each of them, while they were questioned for absolutely everything. That first episode was recorded in the radio booths of the university from which Lety Sahagún graduated, in Guadalajara, and within a few days it also became the most listened to in Mexico. No program in the country before achieved what they were achieving. They were making history, and they continue to do so.

“Ash’s brother called us several days later at 7:00 in the morning to tell us that we were number one in views on all platforms. So we thought there was some mistake”, says Lety. “It took us several months to realize that many people were connecting with what we were doing.”

One of the first things they discovered when talking about topics that they only talked about alone, was feminism, which before the podcast was not named as such. They were just scrambled ideas about sexual education that they did not receive at home and that they learned from friends and close women. “Now I can tell you that we are a 100 percent feminist project, but when we started, many of the basic concepts of feminism were unknown to me,” says Ashley. However, bringing the theme to her projects has not been easy: “Introducing feminism into doubts are given away at first it was very rejected. I remember one year in March, when we proposed to do ’30 days of feminism’ and they told us that this was not in the interest of our community. And no one shared, and there was no likes, there was no answer. They are the least listened to episodes, and we always talk about uncomfortable episodes. Those that have to do with feminism, in which we have talked about abortion, those of violence against women. They are not the most shared, but we do not care, it seems relevant to us that with the mentality of a single person changing, we are making changes for society ”.

A bet that they themselves consider risky, and that they always thank Amazon for believing in and buying, has been 10 women, the podcast that they created and produced with the firm intention of making a personal story, focused on the life (and not on the violence of death and terror) of 10 Mexican women victims of feminicide.

In 2018, when they prepared their podcast almost by hand (they bought $30 microphones and went to Google to search for “how to make a podcast”), the podcast industry still had no industry shape, at least in Latin America. And in Mexico, there were platforms like Dixo (making podcasts since 2005), and radio programs that uploaded their entire broadcasts that had already been aired. However, none of these cultural and entertainment products managed to permeate the masses. Ashly and Lety were at the right time and in the right place. Parallel to the process of preparing his project, audio platforms such as Spotify, Amazon, and others began to land on the continent. doubts are given away, Lety says, was the second global podcast that Spotify signed exclusively. And the pandemic, which began to take shape at the end of that year, boosted the content of audio formats that began to flourish everywhere.

The lack of content that reached a larger group within radio consumers or its different formats meant that both became followers of almost everything that reached their ears from the United States. On Being of Krista Tippet, the mythical Serial, from the New York Times, or the contents of National Public Radio (NPR), are still some of the podcasts that make up his favorites list so far. “(In Latin America and specifically in Mexico) we were a region that for a long time was educated by two television networks and by a single format; you had to know another language to be able to access another type of content”, they say. And they were fortunate to soak up what the star country and pioneer for this format produced.

Five years have passed since that first broadcast, in Guadalajara, of the most listened to podcast in Latin America. And among some of the things that they are most proud of, is having managed to stay on the lists of the most listened to and defending the essence that they wanted to imprint on it from the beginning: “Something that I do recognize and that sometimes costs work, as women, is that we have defended the DNA of our project tooth and nail. The number of times we have been asked to change the format, adapt to certain things, invite certain profiles, talk about other topics, create content for anyone. The number of brands that have wanted to advertise, and, beware, for a long time we did have the need, we didn’t. Not that we had the privilege of being able to say no. (…) I know that we could be in size, in bank account and in popular recognition, perhaps three or six times bigger, but we would have lost a lot of what we are creating. We are walking slowly, but defending our work and that of the people who are with us, with great courage, because we believe in what we do and because we know that it is resonating with people”, they say.

doubts are given away it is today an example of how a conversational audio format can transcend the fragile and changing limits of modernity. Ashly and Lety have teamed up with Paulina Herrera, co-founder and executive director of Dudas Media, to give shape to all the projects that they already have in their hands and that continue to succeed. In the star podcast of his production house there are already guests from all walks of life, with life messages that turn into intimate conversations and that always leave the public with things to think about.

What was once a dream, became a hobby full of teachings. Now it is a reality that commits them to their future and that of other people who work alongside them: “We have taken our work very, very seriously. And we take other people’s work that way, people like Amazon who buy us a project as complex as 10 women, For example. This is a company, we eat and live from this together with other people who work with us who eat and live from this. We owe a lot to the people. We owe him that consistency.”

