The Mexican actress Lety Calderón and her children vacation in Mazatlán, They visit the Aquarium and share it on their social networks. The star of Televisa soap operas such as ‘Yo compro esa mujer’ and ‘El amor invencible’, makes public that she spends her holidays in this port happily with her sons Luciano and Carlo Collado.

Lety Calderon He posts a video on Instagram where his son Luciano appears enjoying a fish tank and it is a great spectacle for him how the fish come closer to feel his presence, then he turns to the camera that is recording him and smiles excitedly.

Mazatlán is one of the favorite destinations of actress Lety Calderón He has been here before, on business and on vacation, and now he is back. This time, he is happy to visit the Gran Acuario Mazatlán Mar de Cortés with his children.

Lety Calderón publishes a video on Instagram in which she invites the public to enjoy the Great Mazatlán Sea of ​​Cortez Aquarium and says: “Hi, I’m in one of the best aquariums in the world, in my opinion, and it’s in Mazatlán. It’s a beautiful day and you have to come and see this beauty. Thank you, Mazatlán!”

Fans and friends of Leticia Calderón wish her a happy vacation in Mazatlán, among them some celebrities such as Laura Flores, Marlene Favela, Olga Tañón, Mariana Garza, Lourdes Munguía and Marjorie de Sousa.

Lety Calderón, originally from Mexico City and 56 years old, She is a leading actress who has earned this title based on her talent and work, since she began acting from her youth in several Televisa soap operas, starring in several, including ‘Yo compro esa mujer’, ‘Valeria y Maximiliano’, ‘La Indomable’, ‘Esmeralda’ since the eighties, and over the years in others among the most recent ‘Imperio de mentiras’, ‘El amor invencible’ and ‘Amor sin tiempo’, the latter currently broadcast on Channel 2 Las Estrellas.

