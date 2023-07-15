Letut | Wrapped tart made of lettuce is the number one delicacy of the summer

Lettukakku is already a classic, but what would an easy lettu wrap tart sound like? The crepe roll cake is a hit on video service Tiktok.

How hasn’t this been invented before? A roll wrapped from a few large-sized crackers combines the best aspects of a wrapped tart and a flat cake.

The filling is made from mascarpone and whipped cream. Seasonal berries and fruits can be mixed into the mix. One roll requires three large slats.

Letts placed alternately on the work surface. The filling is spread on top, after which the buns are rolled into a tight roll. The wrapping technique is borrowed from the Mexican burrito, whereby the ends of the lettuce roll remain closed and the roll becomes tight.

The seemingly modest mini-wrapped tart charms at the latest when it is cut into pieces. The beautiful layers of the small delicacies and the cutting surface remind me a bit of the Japanese ones sando breads.

Succeeding the essentials are sufficiently thin and large-sized buns, a suitable amount of filling and sufficient cooling time. When the roll is allowed to cool for a while in the freezer, cutting it is quite easy.

You can vary the fillings between the buns according to your taste and the season. For example, the combination of nectarine and blueberries is delicious. And inspired by sando bread, you can wrap kiwi or mango in between.

Strawberry Lettuce Tart Servings: 2 rolls, 6 flatbreads Preparation time: 1 h 30 min + chilling in the freezer for 30 min Lettuce dough: 2 chicken eggs 4 dl skimmed milk 2 dl wheat flour 1 teaspoon of salt ½ tsp vanilla powder 2 tablespoons of sugar 2 tablespoons of rapeseed oil For baking: win Filling: 2 dl whipping cream 200 g of mascarpone cheese 2 tablespoons of sugar about 200 g of fresh strawberries In addition: powdered sugar Here’s how to make braids: Beat the eggs until the texture is broken in a bowl. Mix the milk into the eggs.

Mix the flour, sugar, salt and vanilla powder in a separate bowl.

Add the flour mixture in three batches to the egg and milk, stirring all the time. Mix until smooth and let the dough rise for 30 minutes.

Heat a small knob of butter in a pan (⌀ 28 cm). Add about 1 dl of lettu batter to the hot pan. Fry the patties on both sides until they get a nice golden brown shade.

Allow the buns to cool completely. This is how you prepare the filling: Beat the whipping cream until fluffy.

Add the mascarpone and beat lightly until the foam is smooth.

Season with sugar.

This is how you fold a lettu wrap tart:

1. Spread three battens so that the first batten is on the right side under the second batten.

2. Spread half of the mascarpone cream on top of the buns.

3. Spread the filling evenly. Leave plenty of space around the edges to make wrapping the braids easier.

4. Cut the strawberries into slices and place them evenly on top of the whipped cream.

5. Fold and press the edges of the mat roll carefully towards the middle. Fold both edges of the buns so that they stick to the whipped cream.

6. Start wrapping the braid from the bottom braid. Make sure that the edges of the braid remain turned. Roll the buns into a tight roll like a wrapped tart. Prepare the second roll in the same way.

7. Wrap the rolls in cling film and let them rest in the freezer for about 30 minutes before serving.

8. Finish the lettu rolls with icing sugar and cut into bite-sized pieces with a sharp knife.

