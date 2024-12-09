The Letur City Council (Albacete) hopes to recover this week the electricity supply in the historic center area of this town that was devastated by the DANA on October 29. This was highlighted this Monday by the mayor of Letur, Sergio Marín, in statements to the media, after holding a meeting of the Commission for the Reconstruction of the municipality, which was chaired by the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García. -Page.

Marín has indicated that a walkway to provide pedestrian access to this area of ​​the historic center, while García-Page has announced that work is being done to provide access to vehicles, in this same place. The mayor, who has remembered the six neighbors who lost their lives due to DANA, has indicated that one more house had to be demolished at the beginning of last week, “due to a critical situation” and explained that the rest of the homes are being “assessed, because some more will have to be partially demolished.” In total, they have been demolished four buildingswith 14 homes affected.

García-Page, for his part, has reiterated: “We have to think about the Letur of the futureof the coming decades, based on what we have.” To questions from the media, he explained that the Segura Hydrographic Confederation is also working in coordination with the Ministry of Sustainable Development and has advanced that they are in process the actions in the channel “and even in the subsequent action in irrigation recovery“.

“Probably in a very few days we will see works being carried out in the part of the channel of the urban section,” said García-Page, who detailed that “will try to avoid that the entire channel arrives as it did, although this will take more time.” In addition, he highlighted that in Letur the four administrations have worked “together from the first moment” and has detailed that they are “acting on all fronts, which is important, with a very planned and organized mentality“.

“We know that everything is not going to be quick, at the pace we would like, but with a ladder mentality,” said the regional president. He explained that the first thing was search for the missing and attention to the affected families and added that, after overcoming it, they began to “escalate the second, which is still an emergency” and which consists of restoration of services basics such as light, water, the settlement of the surface itself and the geological study of the hull.

“We are about to overcome it and start the third, already with medium-term objectives, knowing that 98% of emergency aid has already been processed and collected,” García-Page reported. Likewise, he assessed that the reality of Letur is not the same as in Mira (Cuenca) and Villel de Mesa (Guadalajara), also affected by DANA, but he pointed out that the regional government has proposed that the three municipalities end “being a reference to consider in recovery processes or emergency response on all fronts”.

García-Page has opted to strive to ensure that “don’t happen like you hear in other places” and has highlighted that “in this, the essential key is institutional and political coordination.” “There are no trips or elbows here. nor hiding places for any administration that seeks to hide,” he said.

On the other hand, the Minister of Development, Nacho Hernando, has indicated that they are going to propose, through an agreement with the Ministry of Housing and Territorial Policy, “to make use of their resources so that architects provided by the State can help families with home appraisals.