Paris France.- Kenia Lechuga made history last year when she became the first Mexican to win a World Rowing Championship senior medal, silver in the lightweight women’s singles and on Saturday she will compete in her third Olympic Games.

“My intention is to motivate my teammates and Mexico to improve in rowing every time. Of course, I always feel pressure, every training session in the water is like a competition for me. I train alone, but the speed coach doesn’t lie to me,” says the Monterrey native.

The rower is experiencing the best moment of her career after the silver medal she won in lightweight skiff and the second Pan American championship in Santiago 2023.

She will compete in the Olympic Games for the third time, after having participated in the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 editions; she is a two-time Pan American champion after shining in Lima 2019 and Santiago 2023, experience with which she arrives at Paris 2024.

He will start from heat three and will try to improve on his 12th place in Rio and 16th in Tokyo 2020.