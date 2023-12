Thursday, December 21, 2023, 01:06







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

According to mythology, Venus, after the death of Adonis, wanted to calm her ardor by lying down on a bed of lettuce. Hence the popular belief that those who eat raw lettuce sleep relaxed and peacefully, without impulses that disturb them. Galen used the juices of…

This content is exclusive for subscribers