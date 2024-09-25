This is one of those simple dishes that I have made in a thousand different ways since I became independent many years ago. The first time I tried it at home or took it to the office in a Tupperware, I discovered that it was a master formula for cooking something different but extremely easy and delicious. And, above all, I could make endless versions depending on what I had in the fridge or pantry at any given time, so for these and many other reasons it has become a classic.

He ssäm It originated in Korea, where they wrap pieces of meat, usually, in a lettuce leaf and add different condiments. Seen from another perspective, it is to Korea what the taco is to Mexico, plus a kind of salad without being one at all. In any case, it is a great dish. And since you and I are not at all orthodox with the kitchen, but we have come to have fun, we can fill it with whatever we like; here is an idea.

For the office, put the filling in a Tupperware and the leaves in another with some damp kitchen paper. Store in the fridge and take the filling out 10 or 15 minutes before eating so that it can cool down. Feel free to modify this recipe with the ingredients you have on hand. For example, if you baked a chicken the day before and have leftovers, use them up!

Time : 15 minutes Difficulty : Boil an egg Ingredients For 2 people 2 small cans of tuna in olive oil

1 egg

1 fresh egg yolk

2 dessert spoons of mustard

1-2 tablespoons kimchi/sriracha sauce or any other spicy sauce you like

4-5 fresh basil leaves, chopped

6-8 lettuce hearts Instructions 1. Cook the egg in boiling water for nine minutes, stop the cooking with ice water, peel and chop. 2. Mix all the ingredients except the lettuce in a bowl. 3. Place the lettuce leaves in a bowl with cold water and ice for a few minutes to make them firm and crispy. 4. Drain well after three to five minutes. 5. To serve, place the filling on one side and the leaves on the other; with the help of a spoon, add filling to each leaf and eat.

If you have questions or complaints about our recipes, write to us at [email protected]You can also follow El Comidista on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook either Youtube.