What did Lope de Vega, Góngora or Quevedo (not the one from Queeeeeedate, the other)? If they were in Madrid and took to the streets, they might have put on a little letuario and a shot of brandy, which was what many inhabitants of the city drank first thing in the 17th century. The letuario, also known then as “naranjada”, was a kind of orange peel jam. Medicinal properties were attributed to it, and in fact its name comes from electuariumold pharmaceutical preparation made with syrup or honey.

Over time it disappeared from the map in Spain – the closest thing that survived was the quince-, but the letuario remained in the recipe book of the Sephardim descendants of the Jews expelled by the Catholic Monarchs. Maria Llamas, director of the shop and cooking school Alambique, tells us the story of the candy; we prepare it in an updated version, and to top it off we go to a Madrid restaurant In-Pulse, where they have recovered the letuario with brandy in one of their desserts. You have it all in the video above.

orange lettuary

Recipe adapted from Morguix’s Pot.

Time : 90 minutes Difficulty : Easy Ingredients For approximately 1 kilo 4 large oranges

250g honey

250g of sugar

1 or 2 pieces of cinnamon stick

6 nails

Salt See also Bolsonaro announces hospital discharge after intestinal obstruction - ISTOÉ MONEY Instructions 1. Grate the large oranges gently on a fine grater to remove some of the outer skin. Dissolve a handful of salt in water in a container and leave them submerged overnight, so that they lose bitterness. 2. The next morning wash them and give them a quick boil in water to remove the rest of the salt and bitterness. 3. Combine the honey, sugar, cinnamon and 250 ml of water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook gently until thickened. The ideal point is the thread: if you put a drop on a plate and move it, it stays whole. Advice You can flavor the syrup with fresh ginger, cardamom, star anise or other spices 4. Cut the oranges into thick pieces and introduce them into the syrup. Lower the heat and cook over low heat for about an hour, or until the skin of the orange pieces is tender. Let cool. Advice The letuario can be used to sweeten a yogurt, put it in the dough of a sponge cake, decorate cakes or accompany an ice cream or a cheese board.

Lettuary with brandy from the In-Pulso restaurant

Time : 120 minutes See also Young man accused of sexual harassment in queue to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth's coffin Difficulty : It’s elaborate cooking Ingredients about 8 people orange cream 200g of egg

100g of sugar

50g honey

50g butter

20g cornstarch

2 oranges

1/2 lemon Orange peel candied in honey and brandy 1 orange

50g honey

A splash of brandy

2 tablespoons of sugar honey crumble 50 g almond flour

50g honey

50g butter

40g flour Besides Instructions 1. For the candied orange peel, remove the orange peel as whole as possible, remove the albedo -white part- with the help of a lace and cut into julienne strips. 2. Cook the skins in cold water to bring to a boil and cool. Repeat three times. 3. Mix the honey with the brandy and add the orange peels. Bottle and let it infuse and permeate for a few days before using. 4. For the crumble, mix all the ingredients by hand until you get a homogeneous mass and freeze. 5. Grate the dough on a tray with non-stick paper making a thin layer and bake in an oven at 170 degrees without ventilation for approximately seven minutes or until it takes on a golden color. Let cool and break by hand. Reserve. 6. For the cream, grate the orange and lemon skins and set aside. See also With a growth of 8.7 percent, the Saudi economy records the highest growth rate among the Group of Twenty 7. Cut the oranges and lemon in half and squeeze to extract the juice, strain and reserve. 8. Add the sugar and honey with half the juice and heat over low heat until the honey and sugar melt without boiling. 9. In the other half of the juice, dilute the cornstarch, strain and mix with the rest of the juice. 10. Beat the eggs, add the juice and the orange and lemon zest and put in a bain-marie. Work with the help of a rod, moving constantly until the cream thickens, it should not boil. eleven. When the temperature has dropped to about 50 degrees add the diced butter and mix until melted. Reserve cold. 12. To assemble the dessert, with the help of a sleeve, place about 40 grams of orange cream at the base of a plate. Then put a few strips of orange peel on top of the cream. Scatter the chopped honey crumble over the cream and skins. Add a quenelle of orange sorbet, drizzle a little of the orange caramel honey over the top, and finish with two splashes of brandy.

Follow El Comidista on TikTok, instagram, Twitter and Facebook