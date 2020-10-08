Highlights: Sandeep, the main accused in the Hathras incident, claimed friendship with the victim

Sandeep wrote a letter from the jail to Hathras SP, said he was implicated in false charges

The accused was claimed to be on the phone because of his friendship with the victim.

Met the victim on the day of the incident but came back at the victim’s behest

The brother and mother had beaten the victim after finding out that the two had met.

Hathras

New claims are coming up in Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh every day. The accused in this case have written a letter to the SP of Hathras. In this letter, he has said that the whole matter is of honor killing. In the letter sent from jail by the four accused in the case, it is written that the victim had friendship with the main accused Sandeep. This was accepted by the victim’s family members. The whole family was angry about it. He has accused the family of killing the victim.

In a letter written from jail to Hathras SP, accused Lovekush, Ravi, Ramkumar alias Ramu and Sandeep alias Chandu have also set their thumbs. He has claimed that all the allegations leveled against him are false. He is wrongly jailed. He said that the names of the accused were included on different days after the incident and those were sent to jail.

‘Friendship with girl, talk on phone’

Sandeep claimed in the letter, ‘The victim was a girl from my village with whom I had friendship. We used to meet and sometimes talk on the phone. Our family did not like our friendship. On the day of the incident, I met him on the farm, he was accompanied by his mother and brother. At the behest of her (the victim), I immediately went home and started watering the animals there with my father. ‘



‘Was found on the day of the incident but was back’

The accused says, “I came to know from the villagers that after some time, I had befriended the victim, so her brother and mother have beaten her.” She suffered severe injuries due to beating, she later died. I have never killed a victim nor done anything wrong.

The accused said they are innocent

Sandeep says that in this case, the victim’s brother and mother sent them to jail by falsely implicating them. He claims that those people are innocent. He has requested that justice be done to those people by conducting an inquiry into the matter.