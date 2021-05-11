NAfter their attack on one of the most important fuel pipeline systems in the USA, the hacking group known as “DarkSide” spoke up on their website. “Our goal is to make money and not problems for society,” said the members in a statement on Monday. They added that they were apolitical and that observers should not associate them with any particular government.

There was no indication in the statement of how much money the Colonial Pipeline group was asking for. The hacking group has not yet responded to requests from the Reuters news agency for comment on the case.

Suspicion against Russia

US President Joe Biden’s deputy national security advisor for cyber technologies, Anne Neuberger, said the intelligence services were checking whether the hackers had any connections with the Russian government. President Biden told reporters on Monday that although there was “so far” no evidence that the Russian government was involved, there was evidence that the “DarkSide” group was being controlled from Russia. Russia therefore has “a certain responsibility” to deal with the case.

Colonial Pipeline transports 2.5 million barrels of fuel per day from refineries on the Gulf Coast to eastern and southern states through its 8,850 kilometers of pipeline. Almost half of the US east coast’s fuel supplies flow through these pipelines. The hacker attack paralyzed the pipeline on Friday. The fuel prices at the petrol stations increased as a result. The company announced that the lines should essentially be functional again by the weekend.