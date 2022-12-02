For the writer Sergio Ramírez it is important to set up again a place to write. With his computer, his papers, pencils and pens, his books. Only in this way, he says, can he feel that he has a home, a grounding pole, that protective space where he can lock himself in and create. Because Ramírez has become a wandering writer since he had to leave Nicaragua, his country, due to the persecution of the regime led by his former partner Daniel Ortega, who became a tyrant who has condemned writers, journalists, critical voices, opponents to exile. . “A million Nicaraguans,” says Ramírez, have gone into exile in an endless drama, which has not only robbed him of his home, his life, but even of his own Spanish, Nicaraguan, full of twists, tones, onomatopoeia. “When he had just started exile, he walked with an open suitcase from one hotel to another,” says Ramírez. “I carry writing on my back.”

Against Ramírez, Cervantes Award winner, weighs an arrest warrant that is a threat of jail. That is why he decided not to return to his country. He knows that the regime’s threats are carried out, as evidenced by the dozens of critics imprisoned in the dungeons of The Chipote, the prison of the Nicaraguan dictatorship, denounced as a center of torture. The Sandinista guerrilla Dora María Téllez, hero of the revolution that brought down more than 40 years of the Somocista dictatorship in 1979, is locked up in that prison. Although Ramírez was able to get out of prison, exile is a weight that suffocates. The metaphor he uses is that of a locked door that he cannot open of his own free will. As if it were a recurring and terrible nightmare, in which you hope to see a light that gives hope. He takes refuge, however, in writing, always saving. “Without writing it would be nothing. I would be a wandering soul, wandering around the world”, affirms the author of Bye guyshis beautiful memoirs on the Nicaraguan revolution.

A protest against political prisoners in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Managua (Nicaragua). Jorge Torres (EFE)

Gioconda Belli had to leave her two dogs in the jungle garden house she abandoned in Managua. The memory of her beloved dogs haunts her and she fears that after several years away they will not remember her if she ever meets them again. “Sometime”, a terrible and ruthless phrase, without a defined time, a bottle thrown into the immensity of an ocean of hopes. Leaving home by force of fear caused by threats, by persecution, by having courageously exercised the right to disagree, criticize, and write. What a ridiculous idea to leave what is yours! And yet, one day you see yourself packing your suitcase and saying goodbye to the halls where you were happy, the books written and read, the beautiful view of Lake Managua, the freshness of its breeze that moves the palm trees, the delicious monsteras, the rooster combs where hummingbirds feasted in your garden in the morning. “It hurts a lot, every day it hurts more. Because what is happening in Nicaragua I never thought would happen again,” says Belli.

Belli and Ramírez repeat the drama of abandoning their land. Gioconda left Nicaragua when she was 25 years old and she was a young poet full of illusions, an idealistic woman, who dreamed of overthrowing the dictatorship that was crushing her country. That dictatorship forced her into exile, to go to Mexico. She arrived on December 20 in a Mexico City already accustomed to receiving refugees from half the world. In the Mexican capital, she was received by the Nicaraguan painter Róger Pérez de la Rocha, who worked in a graphic workshop. A cold, strange and inhospitable city hit her with the ax of nostalgia. Pérez de la Rocha took her to the workshop, told the workers about the misfortune of that beautiful young Central American woman, and they bought tequila and spent the night singing rancheras.

Sergio Ramírez, for his part, sought refuge in Costa Rica, that country that has always opened its doors to Nicaraguans and that today sees tens of thousands of them return to seek refuge in their cities. At the end of the seventies, San José was the capital where the ‘Nica’ diaspora had to be to plan the exit from the Somocista regime, which fell in 1979 with a jubilation of hopes.

These are already past stories, perhaps, but they return to the memory with the new exile. “The absence causes the neurons that control nostalgia to activate,” says Ramírez. And the memories of that small tropical country left behind come back, with its prodigious volcanoes, shaggy jungles, green foliage that is lungs and life, and lakes as big as enormous mirrors that meet on the horizon with a very blue sky, so much so that the poets of this land always composed the most precious verses for him. And there is also the nostalgia for food, which activates the salivary glands when remembering its flavor, such as steamed meat, jerky prepared in a banana leaf wrapper, cooked for hours over the fire, between yucca and green and ripe plantains and then served with a coleslaw or cabbage salad, as the Nicaraguans call it. Or that particular Spanish from Nicaragua, so necessary for writing. “The real drama is when a writer’s tongue is cut out. The true exile is the exile of the language”, says Ramírez. Belli also misses the sound of that Spanish so full of particular expressions, happy, of the ‘nicas’ that when they speak they must emit or imitate a sound to feel that they are being understood. Exotic words that sound like music. ‘Diacachimba’, those people from the tropics say to describe something that is very good. An onomatopoeic Spanish, is defined by the author.

Despite the nostalgia, the pain caused by distance, both writers also speak of resistance. Both Belli and Ramírez attended the Guadalajara International Book Fair to present new books, hers, Fireflies (Planeta) a collection of essays that are an x-ray of the Nicaragua that he has recounted throughout his life. Ramírez presents the collection of short stories That day fell on a Sunday (Alfaguara). It is a personal triumph, but also for the readers who devoutly follow both writers. And, of course, for their Nicaragua, which they love and miss. “He would not be a writer without his Nicaraguan roots. If Nicaragua did not exist, I would have to invent it,” says Ramírez. “It is such a small country”, says the writer Belli, “that it is a portable country. I never leave Nicaragua.”

