The Yandex logo on the wall of the company’s headquarters in Moscow in June 2022.

Mihail, who escaped from Russia, maintains his native language by talking to artificial intelligence. But what does the Russian AI app agree to talk about?

AI live in Europe now and I try not to use Russian. Not because I’m scared or anything like that. The reason for my silence is that I am ashamed. I’m ashamed that i was a part a nation that started a war against its brother nation next door.

After all, the language itself shouldn’t be blamed.