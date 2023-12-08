Letters from Russia | We ordinary Russians allowed Putin to undergo this horrific transformation

Vladimir Putin in Sofia airport in Bulgaria at the end of his second term as president in January 2008.

Ivan, the author of the Letters from Russia series, recalls the kind of Vladimir Putin that Russians admired in 2007. What exactly led to the current disaster?

I remember good that in 2007 on some Russian radio channels at night you could hear a song by the Vladivostok underground band Koreiskije Letshnik called Putin. Its rather aggressive text contained a lot of swear words, and the president was on vacation Vladimir Putin were compared To Hitler – somewhat covertly but still completely transparent. In words it was said that “we forget the constitution”.