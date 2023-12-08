Ivan, the author of the Letters from Russia series, recalls the kind of Vladimir Putin that Russians admired in 2007. What exactly led to the current disaster?
| Updated
I remember good that in 2007 on some Russian radio channels at night you could hear a song by the Vladivostok underground band Koreiskije Letshnik called Putin. Its rather aggressive text contained a lot of swear words, and the president was on vacation Vladimir Putin were compared To Hitler – somewhat covertly but still completely transparent. In words it was said that “we forget the constitution”.
#Letters #Russia #ordinary #Russians #allowed #Putin #undergo #horrific #transformation
Leave a Reply